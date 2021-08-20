3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $525,000

This one level living, end unit, low maintenance living courtyard home from Craig Builders is move-in ready! You'll appreciate the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet and paint on second level and plantation shutters for an elegant look while providing privacy and great natural light. The open main floor plan with soaring ceiling links the dining room, kitchen and great room and is perfect for entertaining. You'll love the gourmet kitchen with coffered ceiling, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters with glass tile back splash. Great room welcomes you with wall of windows and gas fireplace surrounded by built-ins. Host a gathering in the formal dining room with tray ceiling and modern light fixture. Work from home in the main floor home office with French doors and tray ceiling. The first floor owners suite includes a private bathroom two vanities, soaking tub, walk in shower, and large walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Upstairs features a loft space with two large bedrooms, each with spacious walk-in closets and private bathrooms en suite. Storage galore with huge cedar closet and unfinished space. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened in porch and private, fenced courtyard!