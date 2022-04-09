3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $525,000

Chic, eco-conscious end-unit boasts a rooftop deck with wet bar & panoramic mountain views, open-living with premium upgrades throughout, all bedrooms with attached full bath, including two luxury owner suites, two-car garage, and EcoSmart construction including Solar Power resulting in incredibly low utility costs. Detail-oriented owner thought of everything from small appliance & floor outlets to structured wiring throughout for WFH. Feel like you're on vacation year round surrounded by mountains, lakes, golf, wineries/breweries, and all Old Trail amenities including pool & restaurants within walking distance.