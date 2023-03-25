OPEN HOUSE SUN 3/26 1-3PM. Main level owner's suite living. Located in Glenbrook at Foothill Crossing. A walkable community in Crozet. This 2 year old "Villa" features 10' ceilings and large windows for natural light. Open concept plan with quality finishes throughout. Covered front porch and screened porch in the back. Low maintenance exterior and HOA maintenance of landscaping. The kitchen features center island and cooktop with hood vent. Main level laundry. Upstairs you'll find a flexible loft space good for many uses plus 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Energy efficient construction verified with a Pearl Certification Gold.