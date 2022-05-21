 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $499,900

Beautiful END unit, open Flowing floorplan, easily maintained home is ready for new owner. From foyer to screened porch this property is inviting and comfortable living. Open kitchen to dining room and living room. Outside Living on Screened porch. Owners quarters on 1st floor with Large walk in shower and handicapped access, walk in closet . On second level 2 bedrooms, bath and Large Bonus Room for additional area for entertaining, versatile room for many uses. There is additional walk in space for storage on this level.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police say Thursday crash victims from Palmyra

Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert