3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $499,900

Beautiful END unit, open Flowing floorplan, easily maintained home is ready for new owner. From foyer to screened porch this property is inviting and comfortable living. Open kitchen to dining room and living room. Outside Living on Screened porch. Owners quarters on 1st floor with Large walk in shower and handicapped access, walk in closet . On second level 2 bedrooms, bath and Large Bonus Room for additional area for entertaining, versatile room for many uses. There is additional walk in space for storage on this level.