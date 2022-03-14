You will love this modern, end unit townhome with warm touches and a contemporary flare! Energy efficient construction with many green features plus premium upgrades and custom paint throughout! Main living level boasts a chef's kitchen with upgraded appliances, island, breakfast bar, granite counters, marble backsplash and more! The flow to the living and dining areas is perfect for casual living and gracious entertaining and also features stunning built-ins for storage and display. All bedrooms feature private baths with stunning, custom floor tiles. The private, rooftop deck with glorious mountain views is the perfect getaway to relax and unwind. Easy stroll to Old Trail shopping or to the golf course!
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $499,000
