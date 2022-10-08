3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $497,000

Move right into this better than new, fabulous end unit villa located in the vibrant community of Pleasant Green! Enter from the cozy front porch into a wide, welcoming hallway with a convenient half bath, closets and access to the 2 car garage and laundry. Continue through the open flow to the fabulous gourmet kitchen replete with beautiful granite counters, a large island, plenty of cabinet space, top of the line Electrolux appliances and a spacious pantry. The dining kitchen and living room flow seamlessly to the inviting screened porch. 10' ceilings, and oversized windows flood the space with natural light. Also located on this level is the primary bedroom with an upgraded serene en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs includes two bedrooms with large closets, a full bathroom, storage, and a large den/ family room. Additional upgrades include custom window treatments, ceiling fans and a landscaped, fully fenced back yard. Pleasant Green is a short walk to everything in Crozet (Restaurants, Crozet Park Old Trail etc). Community amenities include Clubhouse, fire pits, grills, playgrounds, basketball court, lawn care and snow removal.