Why build when you can buy today? This modern farmhouse home with incredible mountain views is only two years young! With neutral paints, luxury vinyl flooring and light-filled rooms, this home is in great shape and is ready for you to make it your own! You'll love the open floor plan with flex room/home office at the front of the home, and the open great room/kitchen and dining area are great for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, island workstation, stainless appliances and a large dining space with mountain views out the sliding doors. Upstairs, the spacious owner's s suite features large walk-in closet and private bathroom with large walk-in shower, & double sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms share a full hall bathroom, and the laundry room with like-new LG washer and dryer is on the second floor for convenient laundry days. One-car garage too! Walk to Crozet Park, and Starr Hill Brewery from this fantastic neighborhood at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains!
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $485,000
