Avoid the wait for new construction! This immaculate home is less than two years old and features a spacious, open plan. The light and bright kitchen includes a large granite island, pantry, stainless appliances, wall oven, and beautiful pendant lighting. LVP flooring and 10’ ceilings throughout the first floor. Main level primary suite has dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Two extra bedrooms with full bathroom upstairs and a spacious loft area which can serve as a second living room or as office space. There is an additional storage room upstairs and a two car garage. Convenient Crozet location walkable to Claudius Crozet Park and just 20 minutes to Charlottesville.