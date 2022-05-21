 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $468,000

Built in 2019, this Villa style home in Crozet's Glenbrook at Foothill Crossing neighborhood is ideal for those seeking a newer home with main-level, easy living that includes a first floor owner's suite, laundry room & an HOA that covers yard maintenance (mowing, mulch & fertilizer), trash p'up & snow removal. This popular, upgraded Marcella Model showcases an open concept living space with 10' ceilings, large rear windows & sliding door that together create an airy & light drenched oasis. The Chef's kitchen features granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, pendent & recessed lighting & a pantry. Upstairs, there is an expansive loft area that is ideal as a den, office, play, workout or guest space; two spacious bedrooms, a full bath & a large storage/mechanical room. Enjoy living in a maintenance free neighborhood with quick access to the Crozet Park Aquatics & Fitness Center, Downtown Crozet, Mudhouse Coffee, a wonderful dog park, Starr Hill Brewery, Wineries, Charlottesville & more!

