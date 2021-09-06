 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $445,991

Dedicated Home Office Space! Main Level Master Bedroom! Glenbrook at Foothill Crossing offers low-maintenance living so you can spend time doing what you love. 10' Main Level Ceilings, large main level windows, a main floor laundry and generous 2 car garage Upstairs, a versatile loft space, 2 additional bedrooms, & a full bath await. Loft space is great for 2nd Family Room or dedicated office space. Truly a must see home. Call me set up your personal tour. Similar Photos shown

