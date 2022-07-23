Popular Gaines model Villa in Glenbrook at Foothill Crossing! Only 3 years old, this beautiful Villa offers open concept living, spacious main level primary bedroom suite, deluxe primary bath w/ oversized glass shower & walk-in closet, delightful screened porch, fully fenced backyard, main level laundry, gas fireplace, attached 2-car garage plus 2 additional bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Chef's kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliances, gas range & huge island with seating. Enjoy the private location in this sought-after maintenance free community. HOA includes yard maintenance (mowing, mulch, fertilizing), trash pick-up, snow removal & even includes a sweet neighborhood park a block away. Located in the heart of Crozet, less than 1/2 mile from Starr Hill Brewery, Crozet Park & Downtown Crozet.
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $439,000
