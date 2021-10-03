 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $430,000

One level living at its Best! Welcome To Western Albemarle and to Western Ridge Subdivision with amenities including a community pool tennis courts and walking trails. Located on a quiet cut-de-sac in an established neighborhood. 11 miles to UVA, nearby shopping, schools and day care less than 5 minus away. Patio with stonework for entertaining you won't be disappointed.

