 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $430,000

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $430,000

Immaculate, end unit townhome in the heart of Old Trail...Mountain views from the front and back decks...Huge, beautifully upgraded kitchen... Two master suites...large 2 car garage...Bright, open spaces...immaculate condition. Super convenient to schools...Old Trail amenities...Coffee Shops, restaurants, gym, walking trails...Terrific lifestyle!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert