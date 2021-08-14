3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $407,918

Immediate Delivery. Actual Photos. This Weston townhome in Old Trail Village features a versatile floorplan with an oversized kitchen open to the dining area and great room. Upstairs, enjoy dual suites with walk in closets and luxurious baths, plus side-by-side laundry and two linen closets. An extra bed/full bath and 2-car garage on the first level complete this townhome. Conveniently located near walking trails, schools, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Price includes 8x19 Trex deck and design center upgrades including gray kitchen w/ black hardware, LVP flooring, and mosaic tile.