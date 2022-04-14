 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $4,000

3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $4,000

Escape to your top of the world. Come for the weekend, or stay to fall in love with the viewshed. The villa sits high above renowned Mt. Juliet Winery/an Albemarle vineyard-landmark. Indulge in the move-in accommodations with outdoor living space and three interior fireplaces. Infused with natural light, the central kitchen and keeping room are ideal for 'close by separate' living spaces. Three generously-sized bedrooms, and 3 1/2 baths. A stackable washer/dryer are included. The Tuscany-style sun room with exposed wood beams inspires for hobbies or telecommuting. Perched high above the vineyard, you will discover utter tranquility and the security of a truly remarkable setting. And yet, this gem is just minutes from Charlottesville or Crozet and in the western Albemarle school district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free speech concerns at UVa in spotlight ahead of Pence's lecture

Free speech concerns at UVa in spotlight ahead of Pence's lecture

The state of free speech at colleges and universities is not a new debate, but public attention on the issue has been heightened in recent months as some students, professors, and outside critics — often on the right — bemoan what they feel are intolerant campuses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert