3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $4,000

Escape to your top of the world. Come for the weekend, or stay to fall in love with the viewshed. The villa sits high above renowned Mt. Juliet Winery/an Albemarle vineyard-landmark. Indulge in the move-in accommodations with outdoor living space and three interior fireplaces. Infused with natural light, the central kitchen and keeping room are ideal for 'close by separate' living spaces. Three generously-sized bedrooms, and 3 1/2 baths. A stackable washer/dryer are included. The Tuscany-style sun room with exposed wood beams inspires for hobbies or telecommuting. Perched high above the vineyard, you will discover utter tranquility and the security of a truly remarkable setting. And yet, this gem is just minutes from Charlottesville or Crozet and in the western Albemarle school district.