Welcome Home. This great nearly new townhouse is within walking distance of Downtown Crozet! Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains this quiet community has everything you need including a community clubhouse, patio with firepits and outdoor grills, tot lots, and great walking trails. This home has an inviting open floor plan and is perfect for an evening of entertaining friends and family. A great room downstairs has many uses as an office, extra bedroom, or entertainment room with an attached full bath. Sliding doors open to a private and peaceful stamped concrete patio that is great for just relaxing. The foyer leads to the second level where the kitchen and living room are flooded with lots of natural lighting. Lots of storage in the galley kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. The 3rd level is nice and secluded for privacy and quiet. The Owner's suite on one side of the home features a spa like bath with large shower and 2 walk-in closets. The laundry located outside of the owner's suite is a great location for all the bedrooms to use. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath are also on the 3rd level with great mountain views. This home won't last long!