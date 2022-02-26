Enter into this LIKE-NEW ECO-SMART ENERGY EFFICIENT 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOME to experience a FIRST FLOOR IN-LAW SUITE, two additional SUITES on third floor, Master SUITE with dual vanities, flawless HARDWOOD FLOORS, and a WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with endless GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, white tile backsplash, PANTRY, recessed lighting, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Entertain friends on the spacious BACK DECK, bask in the luxury of impeccable MOUNTAIN VIEWS right off your front entry stoop, store your car in the ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE, and enjoy all the amenities that OLD TRAIL has to offer: POOL, golf, tennis, clubhouse, ACAC and MORE! Located just 25 minutes from Charlottesville and within walking distance to historic downtown Crozet and the local public schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $375,000
