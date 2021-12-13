 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $370,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully upgraded one level living HOME in the Westhall Subdivision only a few miles from Claudius Crozet park. Walk in to HIGH CEILINGS, recess lighting, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout. Floor plan has been opened which provides a excellent flow through the home. Breakfast nook/office in front of home with built-in shelving, head into the kitchen with upgraded appliances, Gas cooktop and GRANITE countertops, beautiful dining room right off the kitchen and living room area great for ENTERTAINING. Master bedroom is off living area in rear of home with Master bath that offers double vanity, Garden tub and beautifully done glass standing shower. Master bath has walk-in closet. Walk out back to a charming patio area with privacy. 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS MUST SEE this great neighborhood and property! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY DECEMBER 12TH 1-3PM SHOWING BEGIN FRIDAY DECEMBER 10TH.

