3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $325,000

Open, spacious attached Waylands Grant home in the heart of Crozet at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Multiple upgrades including hardwood floors on the 1st floor, stainless appliances, maple cabinetry throughout, crown molding, large primary suite, upstairs laundry, & fresh paint throughout most of the home. This open floor plan is known for it's amazing natural light, flexible living spaces & a fabulous flow for entertaining. Private backyard with expansive front lawn. Enjoy the traditional feel of a neighborhood centered around an open grassy common with gazebo and homes with front porches lining the sidewalks. Walk to ACAC fitness club, Old Trail Town Center, coffee shops, restaurants and Downtown Crozet with wide sidewalks and bike lanes to Downtown Crozet. Maintenance-free living as the HOA covers lawn care and garbage/recycling. 2 parking spaces per townhome.