3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $2,400

This Bargamin Park rental with beautiful mountain views will have your feeling right at home. You'll be welcomed by an inviting front porch that leads into the bright fluid living spaces inside. This rental boasts vaulted ceiling & plantation shutters in the master, gas fireplace in the living room, crown molding, 2nd floor laundry, ceramic tile & double vanities in both baths, recessed lighting, generous covered back porch that opens to spacious green space with great views, picnic area with outdoor

