3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,597,000

Custom home presale in Old Trail! One of a kind Location on private corner lot overlooking golf course with Mountain View's. Unique custom homes in Old Trail built with the best materials and craftsmanship by local, well respected builder. Main level owner's suite, open floor plans, spacious family/great room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with unique large pantries providing ample counter space for all small appliances too, yet out of sight and off your counters. 2"x6" exterior walls provide greater soundproofing and more energy efficiency. - No compromising - quartz counters, custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances and unique flooring choices. Meet with the builder to customize your next home!