Custom home, presale in one of a kind location in Old Trail! Amazing views and privacy with the golf course and the mountains behind this beautiful home. Unique design with multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy. High end finishes throughout. Open floor plan, spacious family/great room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with unique large pantry providing ample counter space for all small appliances too, yet out of sight and off your counters. 2"x6" exterior walls provide greater soundproofing and more energy efficiency. Quartz counters, custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, Pella windows, tankless gas water heater, and more! Meet with the builder to customize your next home!
3 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,027,670
