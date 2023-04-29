YOUR OWN WORLD in the fabulous WILSON DISTRICT!!! With over 37 wooded acres of COMPLETE PRIVACY and nestled at the foothills of the Shenandoah National Park, this destination can become your HOME! Built in 2021, this ONE STORY with a HUGE MASTER SUITE will EXCEED all expectations. If you are a HUNTER or outdoorsman, this place is LOADED with WILDLIFE and has small creek! Also has ATV TRAILS!! This parcel can be divided with a family exemption division, and would have INSANE mountain views, and would make perfect AIRBNB. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!
3 Bedroom Home in Crimora - $529,000
