3 Bedroom Home in Covesville - $400,000

Spacious rancher on full basement in Albemarle County on nearly 2 acres. Home has large front porch to enjoy the beautiful mountain views, a 3.5 car attached garage, detached workshop and more. Home features large spacious rooms including huge living room, dining room, 3 large bedrooms, family room, front and side porches; full basement with rec room, full bath and separate entrance. New hot water heater, sealed driveway, owner is working on improvements. This home is just minutes to Charlottesville, Lovingston, Wintergreen and Lynchburg.