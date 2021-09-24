3 Bedroom Home in Cismont - $1,120,000

A storied property in Cismont and first time on the market in nearly 100 years. Included in this offering are the main house at Twenty Gates -- a well maintained stucco and frame 1930 home; the whimsical stone cottage known as "The Playhouse" by generations of children; the Pettus house, AKA "The Snuggery" -- an 18th century log dwelling worthy of restoration; a pony barn with plumbing and electric; and a large workshop. Nine-plus acres with division rights and excellent building sites. Twenty minutes to downtown Charlottesville.