3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $995,000

Don't miss this rare opportunity to purchase in Ednam! This meticulously maintained home walkable to the Boars Head Resort features two owner's suites, large, flexible living and entertaining spaces and a fully finished walk-out basement. Entertainers and sun-lovers will adore the large ipe wood deck! Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout the main level sparkle in the natural light. The first floor features an expansive living/dining room combination room with fireplace, and a stunning sunroom. Chefs will love the modern black and white kitchen with professional stainless appliances and lift. Enjoy your coffee in the morning in the sunroom just off the first floor owner's suite. A second bedroom/study on the main level features a full bathroom too. Upstairs, a second owners suite is great for guests or teens and features a large sitting room, and full bathroom. The terrace level features a large exercise/rec room with kitchenette, and a huge sunroom with gas fireplace and patio access, and a half bathroom.