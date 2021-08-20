 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $925,000

This storybook home sited on over 12 completely tranquil acres on distinguished Ridge Rd. Constructed in 1984 with an open energy efficient floor plan, soaring ceiling height, over sized windows & fire place creates dramatic interior spaces. Property allows for further expansion/theoretical division rights that makes current house a great candidate for a guest/rental house. Wonderful Blue Ridge views can be enjoyed from the property with plenty of level play area are just a few of the properties noteworthy attributes. Located in the Meriwether-Lewis School district with 10 minutes to Barracks Rd conveniences, Boars Head, Farmington and another 5 minutes to UVA & Downtown.

