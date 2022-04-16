 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $909,900

The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings in the great room. The oversized kitchen island is designed with an overhang for stools. The informal dining area is conveniently situated right off the kitchen. The mudroom is fantastic for kicking off the dirty shoes and having extra storage. There is a large laundry room with space for additional cabinets. There are two large bedrooms on the main floor and a study that could be converted into a third. The basement comes with a finished rec room, one bedroom, and a full bath. Pictures are of similar homes.

