This stunning, privately-set farmhouse on 8 acres will take your breath away ! Welcoming, open floor plan with garden and pastoral views from every room. The Open, light-filled rooms from one to the next are inviting and calming. The huge kitchen, with a wood-topped center island and open flow, is a chef's dream and ideal for entertaining. The master suite, with a separate tub and spa-like area, will draw you in, and never want to leave! Extensively Landscaped gardens, gorgeous, rolling meadow & woods can be enjoyed from the covered porches and terraces, providing a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $899,000
