3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $859,000

In the heart of North Downtown privately tucked away on one of the most desirable & charming streets in Charlottesville. This inviting home boasts high ceilings, large windows, arched doorways, exposed brick, darling front porch and a fabulous back patio & sweet stone garage offering off street parking. Enjoy strolling to the downtown mall, local farmers markets, McGuffey Art Center & Park, all just steps away. A pleasant walk to UVA / The Rotunda along W. Main, or meander to Belmont, The Dairy Market, IX Art Park and so much more. City living with all the comforts of a cozy hidden neighborhood.