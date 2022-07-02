New pre-sale in the sought after city neighborhood of Lochlyn Hill! Elegant. Unique. Custom built home designed and built for your lifestyle and needs. Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Standard features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless KitchenAid appliances and walk in pantry! Main level owner's suite too! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $844,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bert Ellis Jr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Dr. Stephen Long of Richmond, Amanda Pillion of Abingdon and Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen will serve beginning on July 1.
Like the torch-bearing Neo-Nazis parading through the University of Virginia campus in 2017 chanting their lies, state Del. John McGuire has t…
Crews started working on the pipe and the roadway and hope to have it open by midnight.
Casey Flores needs to go before he starts as an advisor to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin July 1. Youngkin appointed Flores to advise him on LBG…
“My agenda here is to make sure that this area's most inclusive, diverse and free community resource doesn't get sidetracked or handicapped by this discussion,” the board's incoming chair said Monday.
Sleeping on their back, with nothing on bed, improves safety.
So Yesli Vega, Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District Republican candidate, thinks incorrectly that rape victims don’t get pregnant easily.…
The Jefferson Madison Regional Library's board of trustees have received 68 comments in the last month about a potential name change. Most were opposed to the idea.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
This month, the House Select Committee investigating January 6 is sharing the investigation’s findings in televised hearings. The mainstream R…