3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $839,900

Build a modern craftsman style home on 2 acres just minutes from Hollymead Town Center in Northern Albemarle. This rural home site backs to woods and has a gently rolling rear yard that provides great possibilities. Pictures are of a similar home built previously, finished will vary. Come make your own selections or pick another plan entirely. Don't settle for being jammed into a new community with no yard and lots of restrictions. This lot has no HOA, covenants or restrictions. The Fincastle comes with stick built 2x6 exterior walls, real hardwood floors, Pella windows, Hardie plan siding, quartz and granite counters, painted cabinets, LED lighting and much more.