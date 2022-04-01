3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $829,000

Fantastic Opportunity in Hyland Ridge! Spacious, sun filled home offers one level living plus extra bedrooms/home office spaces without the stairs! Enter through the welcoming foyer to the open concept living/dining/kitchen area which boasts vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, custom built-ins and floor to ceiling windows which display a private, wooded backyard plus adjoining Open Space. Chef's kitchen has an expansive island, plenty of counter space and double pantry. Steps away is the showstopper - a four season glassed Sunroom that absolutely brings the wow factor! Glass panels can be swapped with screens (stashed in the garage) to enjoy the tree house effect year-round from this fabulous space. Grilling porch makes dining al fresco a breeze. One level below you'll find high ceilings and plenty of windows in walk out terrace level, 3rd bathroom, and finished storage space that seems to never end. Unfin Bonus Rm over Garage. This home has room for all your needs, and is located in a community offering tree lined streets, sidewalks, walking trails, and convenience by foot, bike or car to all Charlottesville offers. Stroll to local parks, hop in the car to quickly arrive Downtown, to UVA or access 64/250/29. Showings begin Friday.