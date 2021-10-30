Pre-sale custom built home with main floor owner's suite in desirable city location in popular Greenbrier Elementary school district. Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Standard features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless appliances and walk in pantry! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway. Includes conduit for future solar panels and ERV system. Call to discuss building your future home!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $828,100
