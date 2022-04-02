3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $827,670

New construction; pre-sale. One level living at its finest, to-be-built by superior LOCAL builder!
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017.
Montpelier—President James Madison’s home in Orange County, Virginia—is embroiled in controversy over what authority it allows descendants of the enslaved people who built and powered his family’s plantation.
10 a.m.: Firefighters from Albemarle County and the Virginia Department of Forestry have contained a 10-acre wildfire near the Ragged Mountai…
A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.
Mary Elliott, of Buckingham County, beat odds of one to 749,398 and then added a few odds of her own.
The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court centered around the accuser as she tearfully recounted her experiences and attempted to fend off accusations of inconsistent statements from the defense.
The new owners of Misty Mountain Camp Resort near Crozet want to add more campsites to the property along U.S. 250, but some neighbors are con…
