 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $824,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $824,900

Proposed New Construction. The Bedford has all the finished space on one floor with ample storage or additional finished space in the basement below. The kitchen is large with a huge island. The living area is open with well defined spaces. The rear covered porch is great for taking in nature right out your back door. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on-suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Bedford plans. Finishes and options may vary.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert