3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $800,000

This pristine City home sits on a large, beautifully landscaped lot in the coveted Meadowbrook Heights neighborhood. Thoughtfully updated & lovingly maintained, this move-in ready home offers so many desirable features: oversized 2 car garage, renovated kitchen & baths, low-maintenance Hardiplank siding, primary bedroom suites on both 1st & 2nd floors, finished walk-out basement & fabulous fenced yard. Main level bedroom suite & laundry offer one level living if needed. Upgraded, sunny kitchen is as attractive as it is functional with high-end cabinetry & appliances, pantry storage, 2 sinks & 6 burner gas range. Long list of improvements include: roof, windows, siding, plumbing & HVAC. Super convenient location within minutes of Downtown Charlottesville, UVA & Stonefield Shopping. Walkable to Whole Foods and nearby amenities including Botanical Garden, Greenbrier Park, YMCA & Rivanna Trail. Ample off street parking in extended driveway plus plenty of storage are added bonuses to this amazing offering.

