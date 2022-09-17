3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $799,000

TO BE BUILT on Homesite 106 - Three bedrooms all on ONE LEVEL within close proximity of downtown in the CITY neighborhood of LOCHLYN HILL. Choose this 2,027 sf plan of living space on one floor or work with the builder to design/ build a custom plan. A full-width front porch with plenty of room for seating creates a welcoming vibe. Inside, the sun-drenched great room with high ceilings and fireplace with built-ins opens to the well-equipped kitchen and everyday dining area. Premium fit and finish featuring furniture grade cabinetry with inset doors, 6' entertaining island and 5-burner gas range. Tucked away from the living areas and secondary bedrooms, the primary bedroom includes his-and-hers walk-in closets and a stylish private bath with zero-entry shower. Two bedrooms – one that could function as a home office – plus a shared full bath round out the floor plan. Rear-loading garage with mudroom entry and adjacent screened porch for quiet retreat. Last available homesite build-ready in the City portion of Lochlyn Hill.