LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautifully maintained home on 2.61 private acres! The custom design construction and finishes will be noticed upon your arrival. Hardi Plank Siding, 50 yr. Architectural Shingles, 2 x 6 Exterior Walls, an abundance of Pella Windows, oversized Garage, Walnut Wood Floors, Italian tile floors and 8', 9', 10' and 18' ceilings. Formal Living Room with built-ins, spacious Dining Room, Eat- in Kitchen, Family Room with Fireplace and 2 Bedrooms and Bath on 2nd level. The Terrace Level Rec Room is perfect for entertaining and Family gatherings with Wet Bar, Electric Fireplace, Full Bath plus unfinished space currently used as Exercise area. You will enjoy your morning coffee or Happy Hour on your private rear deck! Just minutes from Harris Teeter, Crozet and 1 +/- miles from Brownsville Elementary, Henley Middle and Western Albemarle. NO HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $769,000
