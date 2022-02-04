3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $750,000

Better than new! Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath Dunlora Park home was built w/ meticulous craftsmanship & timeless finishes. Special features include:luxurious 1st floor master suite, high quality materials, efficient products including 2x6 construction, 9'ceilings, Pella EnergyStar windows, an extensive trim package, white oak hardwood floors, granite tops in kitchen & all bathrooms, huge unfinished basement, gas furnace & heat pump. Dunlora Park is located just minutes from Dwntwn, UVA & the shops & stores along the 29 corridor. The Rivanna Trail is just steps away!