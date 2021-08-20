3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $750,000

First time on the market in over 30 years. Great property with lots of potential to make it a getaway or family estate. 39 acres with 6 stall horse barn and pump house. Mostly open land surrounded by old growth trees. The house has a 3 zone heating system, 3 bedroom, 2 and 1 half baths. There is an additional propane heating system and large 2 car garage. The house is ready for new owner designs and updating but is livable. Call Agent to Schedule Showings.