3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $749,000

This classic two-story brick is located in Rutledge; one of the city of Charlottesville's most coveted locations. Offering easy access to the Rivanna Trail, Greenbrier Park, McIntire Park and Botanical Gardens plus a short distance to Whole Foods, Stonefield Shopping, Historic Downtown and UVA Grounds, this treasure has been beautifully maintained. A sun-filled foyer opens to a large great room with floor to ceiling windows and a wood burning fireplace, dining room and kitchen with granite counters and all with one of a kind Alberene Virginia Soapstone floors. Off the kitchen is a cozy den with fireplace that could also serve as a home office with its own private entrance. The special surprise is the two-story family room with soaring ceilings, brick fireplace, custom bookcases, large windows and French doors that open to a 725 square foot rear terrace that is perfect for entertaining. The terrace spans the length of the home with a brick retaining wall and private landscaped, rear yard. The spacious primary suite has a brick accent wall and built-in window seat. Recent updates include a new water heater, roof, stove, interior and exterior paint, refinished hardwood and soapstone floors and new bath vanities and fixtures.