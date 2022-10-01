3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $739,000

Premier, elevated lot in Lochlyn Hill! One of the only homes in this neighborhood with unobstructed views of Carter Mountain and Meadowcreek Golf Course visible through almost every oversized window of this incredible home. The Clear View window tinting maximizes the views while maintaining comfort through energy efficiency and privacy. Thoughtful details permeate every corner with beautiful and functional touches such as a 48 inch gas fireplace, top down bottom up shades, solid core doors, blue stone walkways and patios, and even a laundry chute. Outdoor spaces offer every option for relaxation and entertaining, including a wrap-around screened in porch, roof top deck, low maintenance yard, and nearby parks, walking trails and picnic areas. This elegant home balances sleek and modern with warmth and luxury from its stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, glass backsplash to its open concept living space. The owners suite is a serene space offering vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet with custom shelving, and an ensuite with oversized shower and a double sink. Finish the insulated and conditioned storage area for added value of a second living space. Located just 3 miles from downtown, the location couldn't be better!