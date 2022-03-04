3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $725,000

COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVENIENCE! This charming cape cod style home sits on a very private 3.99 acre lot just 2.3 miles to Trader Joes! Picturesque setting ideally situated w/ easy access to UVA, Downtown & all major shopping areas. Countless updates have been made in the last few years including: whole house generator, tankless water heater, Wolf range, new Trane heat pump, replacement of all exterior & interior plumbing lines, bath remodels & new basement flooring. This flexible & timeless floor plan offers so much of what today's homebuyers are looking for - option for main level living, open flow, outdoor living spaces, home office w/ good internet & finished basement w/ room to expand. 1st floor bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet & updated bath w/ curbless tiled shower. Eat-in kitchen open to vaulted family room w/ full brick fireplace. Walk-out basement is finished w/ a full bath. Attached 2 car garage plus basement workshop & storage room. Gorgeously landscaped yard w/ gardens on a quiet cut-de-sac. Over 500sf of decking + covered front porch + screen porch offer outdoor options for entertaining & relaxation.