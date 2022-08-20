Main Level Living + Single Family Detached + Carter Mountain Views + Only 3 Miles to Downtown! Welcome to Galaxie Farm - conveniently located minutes to UVA hospital, 64 access, restaurants & shopping. The To-Be-Built Redwood is now available for a Spring 2023 Delivery! In addition to the 1st floor primary bedroom, a flex space/study, open kitchen with a walk in pantry, large laundry w/ drop zone & 2 car attached garage add to the Redwood's convenience and appeal. The second floor offers 2 additional guest bedrooms, hall bath and ample unfinished storage space over the garage. Greenwood Homes offers an extensive array of included features such as 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, real stone exteriors, oak stairs, solid core doors, wood shelving, tankless water heater, 95% efficient Trane HVAC and so much more. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY. All photos similar to.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $724,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe were a peerless trinity in the eyes of many Central Virginians. Together, their accomplishments were unrivaled in American history, but the three also enslaved people.
Republican Rep. Bob Good has a message for the people of Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District: Be afraid. Be very, very afraid.
William Monroe pitcher Lance Williams commits to the East Carolina baseball program.
For many Americans, Confederate battle flags symbolize a belief in white supremacy. So do statues of Confederate generals. For those of us who…
As defensive players and specialists jogged out of the indoor practice facility Tuesday, members of Virginia’s offense remained on the turf, running through extra conditioning work, a punishment for a mistake-laden practice.
On the fifth anniversary of her daughter's death, Susan Bro shared that the Foundation is indefinitely halting acceptance of, both, donations and scholarship applications.
Police allege that the driver of the vehicle in the crash later killed a woman in nearby Nescopeck and the county coroner identified her as his 56-year-old mother.
In 2022, everyone has either been vaccinated or has had omicron that does not lessen the need for the new booster this fall. Omicron continues to evolve into new lineages with the BA.5 lineage is currently causing 90% of infections. Reinfections with BA.5 are happening as early as 28 days after an earlier omicron lineage infection.
At William & Mary, former Monticello star Kevin Jarrell radically evolved from buried QB to 250-pound starting LB
At William & Mary, former Monticello High School star Kevin Jarrell has radically evolved from a QB buried on the depth chart to 250-pound starting linebacker.
Two music legends die, Serena Williams plans her future and the NBA will honor an icon | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Olivia Newton-John and Sam Gooden died. Meanwhile, Serena Williams plans to wrap her tennis career. Listen to those stories and others in this podcast.