3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $705,000

Pre-sale in Lochlyn Hill! Custom home with main floor master suite and one level living in desirable city location in popular Greenbrier Elementary school district. Customized with respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Open concept homes with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless KitchenAid, Wolf or SubZero appliances and incredible walk in pantry! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway.