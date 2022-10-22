3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $699,900

Main Level Living + Single Family Detached + Carter Mountain Views + Only 3 Miles to Downtown! Welcome to Galaxie Farm - conveniently located minutes to UVA hospital, 64 access, restaurants & shopping. The To-Be-Built Redwood is now available for a Summer 2023 Delivery! In addition to the 1st floor primary bedroom, a flex space/study, open kitchen with a walk in pantry, large laundry w/ drop zone & 2 car attached garage add to the Redwood's convenience and appeal. The second floor offers 2 additional guest bedrooms, hall bath and ample unfinished storage space over the garage. Greenwood Homes offers an extensive array of included features such as 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, real stone exteriors, oak stairs, solid core doors, wood shelving, tankless water heater, 95% efficient Trane HVAC and so much more. SECURE YOUR FAVORITE LOT TODAY. All photos similar to.