Brand new high quality custom home just completed by local husband and wife team at Canopy Design Build. Some of the bespoke qualities present in a Canopy home include, thoughtful construction with each choice tailored to the unique characteristics of the building lot, simple and understated high quality finishes such as modern lighting, timeless tile selections, small custom details, and a conscious layout making furniture placement easy and flexible. The generous kitchen opens to an inviting dining room and comes complete with induction range, french door refrigerator, custom solid wood cabinets, and an expansive butcher block island, and granite countertops with a soapstone look. A convenient half bath, pantry/work space are smartly tucked to the side. The light flooded living room and a versatile den/home office make up the first floor. Upstairs are two large bedrooms sharing a nearby hall bathroom, a beautiful and well appointed owners suite, and the functional laundry room. This modern farmhouse home also features an inviting porch across the front as well as a private on-grade deck at the rear to enjoy the outdoors. Fantastic location super convenient to all areas of Charlottesville. Western Albemarle schools.