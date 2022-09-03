3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $699,000

Here is an opportunity to move into a beautiful Kempton model home on a lot with a beautiful mountain view. To add to your enjoyment the property adjoins a pocket park. There are beautiful hardwood floors on first level and comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features center island, granite countertops and upgraded kitchen appliances with gas stove. the Great room with its fireplace and vaulted ceiling is light filed and dramatic. For those who work at home the home office on first floor. Enjoy the large primary sanctuary with upgraded en-suite and oversized walk in closet. and for convenience the laundry is on the second floor. n the evening enjoy the sunset and mountain view from your trex deck.