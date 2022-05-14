3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000

Rare opportunity to own a newer custom built home in the Woolen Mills neighborhood that balances quality of construction with walkability to Downtown, the Wool Factory and Riverview Park (Rivanna Trail). The 18’ high vaulted shiplap ceiling, gas fireplace, lighting, custom metal stair railings and the 5” oak sand in place natural matte stained hardwood floors that carry throughout both levels set the modern vibe throughout this home. The kitchen is decked out in details from the honed Virginia mist granite countertops, handcrafted cabinetry, contrasting rich wood toned island, stainless backsplash behind the 5 burner gas stove and a pantry size cabinet. One level living with a 1st floor primary bedroom, walk-in frameless glass shower & custom designed walk-in closet system. The upstairs loft/landing is perfect for a home office. Both additional full bathrooms feature granite or quartz countertops, Kohler soaking tubs, tile surround & modern plumbing & lighting fixtures. The walk-out, light filled terrace level features LVP floors, recessed lighting and 3 unfinished rooms - future expansion/storage space. Superior wall foundation with R21 insulation value. TING! Huge grass yard w/ infinite possibilities. OPEN SAT. 05/14 from 1-3PM.