 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000

Rare opportunity to own a newer custom built home in the Woolen Mills neighborhood that balances quality of construction with walkability to Downtown, the Wool Factory and Riverview Park (Rivanna Trail). The 18’ high vaulted shiplap ceiling, gas fireplace, lighting, custom metal stair railings and the 5” oak sand in place natural matte stained hardwood floors that carry throughout both levels set the modern vibe throughout this home. The kitchen is decked out in details from the honed Virginia mist granite countertops, handcrafted cabinetry, contrasting rich wood toned island, stainless backsplash behind the 5 burner gas stove and a pantry size cabinet. One level living with a 1st floor primary bedroom, walk-in frameless glass shower & custom designed walk-in closet system. The upstairs loft/landing is perfect for a home office. Both additional full bathrooms feature granite or quartz countertops, Kohler soaking tubs, tile surround & modern plumbing & lighting fixtures. The walk-out, light filled terrace level features LVP floors, recessed lighting and 3 unfinished rooms - future expansion/storage space. Superior wall foundation with R21 insulation value. TING! Huge grass yard w/ infinite possibilities. OPEN SAT. 05/14 from 1-3PM.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albemarle Board rejects collective bargaining resolution

Albemarle Board rejects collective bargaining resolution

“Rather than focusing on our students, which is my highest priority at this time, I fear a significant amount of time and resources would be devoted to developing the collective bargaining infrastructure that the General Assembly failed to do."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert